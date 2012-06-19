BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy reports Q4 production was 21,525 BOE per day
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
June 19 Investment bank Jefferies Group Inc posted a lower second-quarter profit, weighed down by weak equity trading volumes and lower earnings from its underwriting business.
The company earned $63.5 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with $80.6 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 2 percent to $711 million. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
Feb 13 Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.
Feb 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.