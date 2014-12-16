BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
Dec 16 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, owned by Leucadia National Corp, reported a quarterly loss and said it was exploring strategic alternatives for its futures-brokerage unit.
Net loss attributable to the company was $92.4 million for the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with a profit of $109.9 million a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.
Net revenue fell about 43 percent to $537.6 million.
"As a result of the growth and margin challenges we have recently faced in the Bache business we acquired in mid-2011, we are pursuing strategic alternatives for this business, and discussions with third parties in this regard are already underway," Jefferies Chief Executive Richard Handler said in a statement. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
NEW YORK, March 21 Deutsche Bank AG has opened a new center in New York to work with financial technology startups that can help it improve its technology.