June 17 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, owned by Leucadia National Corp, reported a 55 percent rise in quarterly profit on improved investment banking revenue.

Net income rose to $61.3 million for the second quarter ended May 31 from $39.5 million a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Net revenue grew about 10 percent to $723 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)