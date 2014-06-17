Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
(Adds Breakingviews link)
June 17 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, owned by Leucadia National Corp, reported a 55 percent rise in quarterly profit on improved investment banking revenue.
Jefferies' investment banking revenue grew 19.5 percent to $331.5 million in the second quarter ended May 31.
Bigger banks such as Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co expect a 20 percent fall in market revenue due to geopolitical events, global economic uncertainty and low price volatility.
"During the second quarter, clients have been cautious and generally less active in trading due to the unsettled markets," Chief Executive Richard Handler said in a statement on Tuesday.
Jefferies Revenue, net of interest expense, increased about 10 percent to $723 million.
Revenue from fixed income sources dropped 5 percent to $217.7 million.
Net earnings attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $61.3 million from $39.5 million a year earlier.
Jefferies, which kicks off the reporting season for investment banks, is often viewed as an indicator of the performance of Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.