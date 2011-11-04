* Bank discloses specifics on Europe sovereign exposure
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Nov 4 Shares of Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N
turned positive on Friday afternoon as the investment bank took
the unusual step of disclosing its specific positions in
European sovereign debt in an effort to fight what CEO Richard
Handler called "rumors, misinformation and misplaced
concerns."
Jefferies shares were up 4.7 percent at $12.57 on Friday
afternoon after falling as much as 7.4 percent earlier in the
day.
In early afternoon, the bank released data on its positions
in sovereign risk of Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain
"as of a few minutes ago," showing a total net short position
of $9 million.
Jefferies had exited all positions related to Greece and
offset its $2.5 billion worth of bond holdings and cash related
to the other countries with $2.4 billion in short positions and
futures that will profit as the health of Italian, Spanish,
Irish and Portuguese debt declines.
"These are fragile times in the financial market and we
decided the only way to conclusively dispel rumors,
misinformation and misplaced concerns is with unprecedented
transparency about internal information that is rarely, if
ever, publicly disclosed," Handler said in a statement.
At the close of business on Friday, Jefferies planned to
release data on the specific bonds it holds in its portfolio,
he said.
It was the third straight day of battle for Jefferies,
whose top executives have sought to distance the firm from
felled competitor MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK, which
filed for bankruptcy on Monday.
MF Global's disclosure of $6.3 billion worth of sovereign
debt from Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain, combined
with a heavy reliance on overnight loans crippled its ability
to fund itself and retain clients.
On Wednesday, ratings agency Egan Jones downgraded
Jefferies, saying the bank is also too highly leveraged with a
heavy reliance on short-term debt. After that move, Jefferies
shares fell as much as 20 percent on Thursday, and were briefly
halted, before closing down 2 percent at $12.01.
Other analysts defended Jefferies' risk management and
funding stream as superior to MF Global's, pointing out that
Jefferies does not take the kind of proprietary bets that
felled MF Global, and that it has less leverage and more of its
funding in more secure, longer-term debt.
But they also sounded a note of caution about the ripple
effects that MF Global's failure could have on other small and
medium-sized Wall Street peers.
On Friday morning, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Lauren
Smith cut her price target on Jefferies to $17 from $22, saying
stricter regulation of its leverage and funding could
meaningfully reduce earnings.
Smith ran a scenario to quantify the impact of Jefferies
shifting its funding and leverage to a model more like those
used by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley
(MS.N).
Smith said such a move would raise Jefferies' interest
costs by $350 million per year and lower its earnings by 50
cents per share -- more than one-third of its estimated
earnings for 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We believe the continued overhang of increased regulatory
oversight and the speculation for the potential negative impact
on EPS could limit a recovery in the stock price," said Smith.
Smith predicted Jefferies shares will trade in line with
larger and more tightly regulated Wall Street rivals for the
near term.
Her new $17 price target for Jefferies represents 122
percent of tangible book value. Morgan Stanley trades at 54
percent of its Sept. 30 tangible book value, while Goldman
trades at 89 percent of tangible book value.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by
Matthew Lewis, Steve Orlofsky and Tim Dobbyn)