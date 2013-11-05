Nov 5 Alabama's Jefferson County is planning to sell $1.74 billion of sewer revenue debt during the week of Nov. 18 to complete its exit from bankruptcy, a market source said on Tuesday.

The deal through Citigroup will be used to replace $3.1 billion of distressed sewer debt that pushed the county into Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy in November 2011. Only Detroit's $18 billion filing in July outranks Jefferson County as the largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy.

The county commission and the creditors agreed last month to a revised recovery plan that will pay about 53 cents on the dollar to creditors of the county's sewer system.

About $500 million of senior lien sewer revenue current interest and capital appreciation warrants will be insured by Assured Guaranty, according to the deal's preliminary official statement.

The deal, which also includes $1.24 billion of subordinate lien warrants, is structured with serial bonds with a maximum maturity of 2050 and term bonds with a top maturity of 2053, according to the POS.

The county's finances were hobbled by massive spending on its dilapidated sewer system, as well as political corruption and a big drop in tax revenue.

In November 2011, Jefferson County sought protection from creditors in a landmark $4.2 billion bankruptcy filing. Last month, the county negotiated a revised deal with its biggest Wall Street creditors, including J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and Bank of New York Mellon, that keeps the county on track to exit bankruptcy by the end of the year. A federal judge has yet to approve the negotiated deal.

The county promised to deliver only $1.74 billion to sewer-system warrant holders owed $3.1 billion, with bondholder losses on a scale not seen since the 1930s.