Nov 19 Underwriters for Alabama's bankrupt Jefferson County were selling $1.78 billion of county sewer debt to institutional investors on Tuesday in a deal that locks in stiff losses for Wall Street and moves the local government closer to ending a landmark bankruptcy.

The insured portion of the deal, totaling $395 million and backed by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp, featured coupons ranging from 5.0 percent to 5.5 percent, according to a market source.

A $205 million tranche of 40-year bonds, senior lien sewer current interest warrants due Oct. 1, 2053, priced with a top yield of 5.70 percent.

A complete pricing schedule was unavailable, with final prices possibly changing, the market source said. Predictions ahead of the sale had called for tax-free yields as high as 6.5 percent, a level expected to draw hedge funds and other non-traditional buyers of municipal debt.

Proceeds from the deal will pay off $3.1 billion of defaulted sewer warrants at the heart of America's largest municipal bankruptcy but for Detroit's in July at $18 billion. The new debt is vital to the county's negotiated plan for exiting the two-year-old, $4.2 billion Chapter 9 bankruptcy.

Composed of two days of retail sales before Tuesday's pricing for institutions, the sale also challenged old assumptions that America's $3.7 trillion municipal bond market would shun bankrupt issuers that short change creditors.

The exit plan, which still must be approved by a federal judge, calls for 40 years of locally unpopular rate hikes for customers of the Jefferson County sewer system and hands losses of about 46 cents on the dollar to big sewer-system creditors such as JPMorgan Chase.

Home to Birmingham, a regional business hub and Alabama's biggest city, Jefferson County filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy on Nov. 9, 2011. Its finances were hobbled by soured sewer-system debt, a $60 million loss of tax revenue, and political corruption.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Bennett is scheduled to begin hearings in Birmingham on Thursday on the county's exit plan. No timetable for his decision on the plan is known but Jefferson County officials have repeatedly said they want out of bankruptcy by year's end.