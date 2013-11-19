Nov 19 Underwriters for Alabama's bankrupt
Jefferson County were selling $1.78 billion of county sewer debt
to institutional investors on Tuesday in a deal that locks in
stiff losses for Wall Street and moves the local government
closer to ending a landmark bankruptcy.
The insured portion of the deal, totaling $395 million and
backed by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp, featured coupons
ranging from 5.0 percent to 5.5 percent, according to a market
source.
A $205 million tranche of 40-year bonds, senior lien sewer
current interest warrants due Oct. 1, 2053, priced with a top
yield of 5.70 percent.
A complete pricing schedule was unavailable, with final
prices possibly changing, the market source said. Predictions
ahead of the sale had called for tax-free yields as high as 6.5
percent, a level expected to draw hedge funds and other
non-traditional buyers of municipal debt.
Proceeds from the deal will pay off $3.1 billion of
defaulted sewer warrants at the heart of America's largest
municipal bankruptcy but for Detroit's in July at $18 billion.
The new debt is vital to the county's negotiated plan for
exiting the two-year-old, $4.2 billion Chapter 9 bankruptcy.
Composed of two days of retail sales before Tuesday's
pricing for institutions, the sale also challenged old
assumptions that America's $3.7 trillion municipal bond market
would shun bankrupt issuers that short change creditors.
The exit plan, which still must be approved by a federal
judge, calls for 40 years of locally unpopular rate hikes for
customers of the Jefferson County sewer system and hands losses
of about 46 cents on the dollar to big sewer-system creditors
such as JPMorgan Chase.
Home to Birmingham, a regional business hub and Alabama's
biggest city, Jefferson County filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy on
Nov. 9, 2011. Its finances were hobbled by soured sewer-system
debt, a $60 million loss of tax revenue, and political
corruption.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Bennett is scheduled to begin
hearings in Birmingham on Thursday on the county's exit plan. No
timetable for his decision on the plan is known but Jefferson
County officials have repeatedly said they want out of
bankruptcy by year's end.