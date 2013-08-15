BRIEF-Fitch affirms Colombia at 'BBB'; outlook revised to stable
* Fitch on Colombia - Expects further improvement in 2017 with current account deficit falling to 3.6% of GDP in 2017 largely as a result of export growth
Aug 15 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday affirmed its Ca rating and negative outlook on bankrupt Jefferson County, Alabama's sewer revenue warrants.
The rating, deep in junk territory, affects $3.1 billion of outstanding debt.
* Fitch on Colombia - Expects further improvement in 2017 with current account deficit falling to 3.6% of GDP in 2017 largely as a result of export growth
BRUSSELS, March 10 The European Union will be ready to respond within 48 hours to Britain's notification that it plans to leave the 28-nation bloc, the chairman of EU leaders, Donald Tusk, said on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 10 Sixteen banks accused of colluding to rig South Africa's rand currency could face a competition tribunal in July after a private pre-hearing was held on Friday, a source at the competition commission said.