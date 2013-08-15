Aug 15 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday
affirmed its Ca rating and negative outlook on Alabama's
bankrupt Jefferson County, sewer revenue warrants.
The rating, deep in junk territory, affects $3.1 billion of
outstanding debt.
Moody's said in a news release its rating reflected an
expectation that holders of the county's defaulted sewer debt
would recover between 35 percent and 65 percent of the bond's
value. It said the county's plan of adjustment being considered
by creditors would "lead to a recovery toward the high end of
the Ca rating recovery."
The county's plan made public in June turns on a planned
bond sale late this year that would pay off current sewer
creditors at about 60 cents on the dollar.
Moody's said it was retaining its negative outlook because
of "the possibility that the ultimate recovery rate could fall
below 35 percent if the proposed restructuring fails to
materialize as currently envisioned."
Home to Birmingham, Alabama's largest city, Jefferson County
filed for what it is now the nation's second largest municipal
bankruptcy in November 2011. It has since worked out a
negotiated settlement with creditors that appears on track for
implementation this year.