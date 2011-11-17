By Chip Barnett
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 17 Creditors of Alabama's
Jefferson County were "very close" to reaching a deal with the
debt-stricken county and were caught off guard when it filed
for bankruptcy last week, the court-appointed manager for the
county's sewer system said on Thursday.
"The bankruptcy filing caught many of us by surprise," John
Young told a meeting of the Municipal Analysts Group of New
York. "My team and the creditors all felt we were very close to
a deal."
Young was appointed by the court to manage the sewer system
on behalf of creditors. The county's $3.14 billion of sewer
system debt lies at the heart of its financial problems.
Commissioners of Jefferson County, Alabama's most populous
county and home to its biggest city, Birmingham, voted on
Wednesday, Nov. 9, to file what ranks as the largest municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history.
"It's hard to figure out exactly what happened." Young told
Reuters Insider after his speech. "We were very close to a
settlement on Monday. We believed we had almost all the terms
and conditions worked out."
The county commissioners who voted for bankruptcy say that
Young's lawyer made new demands at a meeting the day before the
bankruptcy was filed. Young was not present at that meeting.
"I was not sitting in the room with the commissioners or
their lawyers, so I can't tell you specifically what happened,"
Young said. "We were all very disappointed and we were all very
surprised."
Young, former president of American Water Works Service
Co., faces a court challenge on Monday to his continuing
role. He was named in 2008 as a special master in Jefferson
County and made receiver of the sewer system last year. The
county commissioners voting for bankruptcy want him removed
from the post.
Young pointed to one difficulty for negotiators: no single
creditor group exists. The creditors are a diverse collection
of entities such as JP Morgan Chase, other banks, bond
insurers, hedge funds and individual investors.
A court hearing is set for Dec. 15 on whether the county is
eligible to file for Chapter 9, the section of the U.S.
Bankruptcy Code that covers municipal bankruptcies.
Jefferson County's sewer debt includes $850 million of
variable-rate demand notes, $2 billion of auction-rate debt,
with the remainder consisting of fixed-rate debt.
Young said without a deal with creditors, sewer customers
are likely to see annual double-digit rate increases.
In court documents, Jefferson County said its sewer rates
had more than quadrupled over the last 15 years and said
further steep rate hikes would violate "reasonable" and
"nondiscriminatory" provisions of Alabama law.
Insurance firms Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. and
Syncora Guarantee have both filed briefs with the court in
support of Young. Financial Guaranty also filed a brief asking
the court to hear its arguments.
