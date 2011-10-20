SEOUL Oct 20 KB Financial Group and Woori Finance Holdings are among three Korean financial holding firms bidding for the suspended Jeil Savings Bank, people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Online news outlet Edaily reported that Hana Financial Group had also submitted a bid.

Officials at state-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp (KDIC), which is handling the sale process, declined to comment.

KDIC issued a statement saying that three financial holding firms had filed letters-of-intent for Jeil but gave no further details. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ken Wills)