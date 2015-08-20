* Jeju Air's H1 OP increased nine-fold yoy

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Aug 20 South Korea's largest low-cost carrier Jeju Air Co has sought preliminary approval from the stock exchange for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) planned for this year, as the airline seeks fresh capital to fuel its rapid growth.

Jeju Air expects to offer 20 percent to 30 percent of its shares in the IPO, and could list in the fourth-quarter, its chief financial officer had previously told Reuters. Some analysts say the deal would value the carrier at about 700 billion won ($590.39 million).

The application by Jeju Air for approval was announced by the Korea Exchange on Thursday. A Jeju Air spokesman said the exact size of the offering, and whether it would consist of new issuance or sale of existing shares, had not yet been decided.

The move towards an IPO comes just a week after talks between Jeju Air and Singapore Airlines Ltd for the latter to buy a stake in the low-cost carrier were called off.

Jeju Air, which reported revenues of 287 billion won and operating profit of 28.8 billion won during the first half of this year, said in a statement in July that operating profits had grown nine-fold compared to the 3 billion won for the same period last year.

"Jeju Air is expected to secure large amount of funds through listing, and will upgrade their operations including maintenance infrastructure, additional personnel and aircraft purchase," said Lee Ji-yun, analyst at Daishin Securities. ($1 = 1,185.6600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)