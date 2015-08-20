SEOUL Aug 20 South Korea's largest low-cost air carrier Jeju Air Co Ltd has asked the stock exchange for preliminary approval of an initial public offering (IPO) planned for this year, the Korea Exchange said on Thursday.

Jeju Air expects to offert 20 percent to 30 percent of its shares in the IPO, and could list in the fourth-quarter, executives have told Reuters. Some analysts say the deal would value the carrier at about 700 billion won ($590.39 million). ($1 = 1,185.6600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)