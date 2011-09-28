Sept 28 JELD-WEN Inc on Tuesday sold $460 million of senior secured second priority notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo, Barclays Capital, and KeyBanc were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: JELD-WEN, INC. AMT $460 MLN COUPON 12.25 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 97.419 FIRST PAY 4/15/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 12.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/3/2011 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 1164 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS