Nov 12 Jenoptik AG

* 9M new orders 446.7 million eur

* Q3 revenue 136.9 million eur

* Q3 ebit 13.8 million eur

* Q3 net profit 10.4 million eur

* Says now sees 2014 sales flat at about 600 million eur if a major defence contract is realised by year-end

* Says sees 2014 operating profit of about 50 million eur