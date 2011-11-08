BERLIN Nov 8 German engineering group Jenoptik is set to report third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of about 11 million euros ($15.1 million), several people familiar with the matter said.

Quarterly sales came in at about 125 million euros, the people said on Tuesday after Jenoptik raised its 2011 outlook, citing high demand from the semiconductor and automotive industries.

Jenoptik, which is due to publish its quarterly results on Wednesday, declined to comment.

Analysts in a Reuters poll on average estimated third-quarter EBIT of 10.3 million euros and sales of 129 million.

Jenoptik earlier raised its outlook for 2011 EBIT to 44 million euros from 35 million and said it now sees full-year sales of about 525 million euros, more than its previous forecast of 510 million.

It said it expected the positive development to continue in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Maria Sheahan)