BERLIN Nov 8 German engineering group Jenoptik
is set to report third-quarter earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of about 11 million euros ($15.1
million), several people familiar with the matter said.
Quarterly sales came in at about 125 million euros, the
people said on Tuesday after Jenoptik raised its 2011 outlook,
citing high demand from the semiconductor and automotive
industries.
Jenoptik, which is due to publish its quarterly results on
Wednesday, declined to comment.
Analysts in a Reuters poll on average estimated
third-quarter EBIT of 10.3 million euros and sales of 129
million.
Jenoptik earlier raised its outlook for 2011 EBIT to 44
million euros from 35 million and said it now sees full-year
sales of about 525 million euros, more than its previous
forecast of 510 million.
It said it expected the positive development to continue in
the fourth quarter.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Maria Sheahan)