FRANKFURT Dec 18 German maker of lenses and optical sensors Jenoptik cut the outlook for its 2014 operating profit, blaming the weaker performance on the delay of a major project.

The company said it now expected 2014 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of "just under" 50 million euros ($61.4 million) down from a previous outlook of "around" 50 million euros.

"Due to customer delays, a major international project for defense technology originally scheduled for 2014 will no longer be commissioned this year," the company said in a statement.

"The order intake, together with the project's revenue generation, are shifted to the fiscal year 2015," Jenoptik added.

For 2015 the company expects group revenue of between 650 million and 690 million euros, with an expected EBIT-margin of between 8.5 percent and 9.5 percent. ($1 = 0.8139 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Thomas Atkins)