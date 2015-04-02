FRANKFURT, April 2 Germany's Jenoptik is planning a restructuring that could include shutting the company's laser business, German daily Ostthueringer Zeitung reported on Thursday, without citing sources.

Jenoptik already informed its employees of its plans earlier this week, the report said.

Jenoptik was not immediately available for comment. The paper cited a spokeswoman for the company as confirming that a "further development of the company's structure" was planned for this year but said she declined to provide details.

The business making lasers and optical systems, for instance for cutting glass or making semiconductors, is the biggest of Jenoptik's three main divisions. The other two make industrial measuring systems and precision technology for military vehicles, trains and airplanes.

The group had 3,553 employees at the end of 2014, of which 1,377 were at the Lasers & Optical Systems business. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)