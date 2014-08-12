Aug 12 Jenoptik AG : * Says sees 2014 results at lower end of target range * Says sees 2014 EBIT at around 55 million EUR * Says sees 2014 sales growth at about 5 percent * Says H1 sales 283.2 million EUR * Says H1 EBIT 24 million EUR * Reuters poll average for Jenoptik Q2 sales was 147 million EUR, EBIT 13.2