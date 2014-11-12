Nov 12 Jenoptik AG

* Ceo says realisation of major international contract still up in the air, so it is still a cause for uncertainty in 2014 outlook

* Ceo says, based on order intake, sees very strong growth in defence and civil systems business next year

* Ceo says expects muted demand in semiconductor sector to continue into next year

* Cfo says is seeing moderate prices for takeover targets, won't rule out acquisition in next six months

* Ceo says expects double-digit percent growth in defence & civil systems business next year