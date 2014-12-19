BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 Jensen og Moeller Invest A/S :
* Erik Olesens Ejendomsselskab and two other shareholders contribute their holdings in company to Jensen & Møller Holding A/S
* Jensen & Møller Holding holds thereafter 91.48 pct of shares in company
* Jensen & Møller Holding to demand squeeze-out of remaining shares in company at the earliest in Jan. 2015
* Jensen & Møller Holding to demand squeeze-out of remaining shares in company at the earliest in Jan. 2015

* Says squeeze-out pricing of 5.6 Danish crowns ($1) per share, premium of 17.2 pct
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares