* Global Net Lease Inc - For 2017 expects to review and potentially sell $50 to $75 million of assets - SEC Filing
Jan 27 Jensen og Moeller Invest A/S :
* Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to remove Jensen & Møller Invest A/S from trading and official listing
* Last day of trading in company's shares will be Feb 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 24 House of Representative Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said on Friday that following the withdrawal of a healthcare law the Republican agenda would be to move quickly to craft a tax reform bill.