LONDON, Sept 7 Ashmore Group Plc
co-founder Jerome Booth has launched an asset management firm
focusing on emerging markets.
New Sparta Asset Management will initially focus on
renewable and conventional energy projects in Africa, the firm
said in a statement on Monday.
"New Sparta Asset Management is about private markets in
emerging markets," Booth said."It responds to the growing need
for specialist emerging market investment management that
leverages sector knowledge in a private equity-style approach."
Booth, who retired as head of research at Ashmore in 2013,
will chair the investment committee, while former IMF executive
Ousmene Mandeng, will head research and development.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)