UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LISBON, March 4 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins says in a statement:
* Q4 net profit 65 million euros versus 85 million average analysts forecast, down 36.5 percent from year-ago
* Fourth-quarter EBITDA 186 million euros versus 189 million average analysts forecast, down 8.9 percent from year-ago.
* 2014 EBITDA margin at key Polish unit Biedronka falls to 6.8 percent versus 7.8 percent in 2013
* Expects Biedronka's margin to be at least 6.5 percent in 2015, even as food deflation in Poland is a challenge Source text: (here)
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.