LISBON, March 4 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins says in a statement:

* Q4 net profit 65 million euros versus 85 million average analysts forecast, down 36.5 percent from year-ago

* Fourth-quarter EBITDA 186 million euros versus 189 million average analysts forecast, down 8.9 percent from year-ago.

* 2014 EBITDA margin at key Polish unit Biedronka falls to 6.8 percent versus 7.8 percent in 2013

* Expects Biedronka's margin to be at least 6.5 percent in 2015, even as food deflation in Poland is a challenge Source text: (here)

