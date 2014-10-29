(Recasts with stores, outlook)

LISBON Oct 29 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected 20 percent drop in third-quarter net profit as a fall in consumer prices hit margins in major market Poland, where it will cut back on new store openings.

Jeronimo Martins, which runs Poland's largest food retail chain Biedronka and is the second-largest retailer in Portugal, reported a 7 percent rise in total sales in the quarter. It said sales should still rise in the last quarter of the year.

"Although we remain confident of the growth potential of the Polish market, we have decided to open fewer Biedronka stores in the fourth quarter of the year than originally planned," it said, adding that store expansion for 2014 would stop at the end of this month with the consequent reduction of capital expenditure.

The company had been planning to open around 300 new Biedronka stores this year and has opened around 150 between January and September. It now has 2,527 Biedronka outlets.

Net profit at the company fell to 92 million euros ($116.5 million) in the third quarter, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 8 percent to 206 million euros.

Analysts had forecast, on average, a net profit of 105 million euros and EBITDA of 217 million.

Total sales rose 7 percent to 3.28 billion euros.

It also said its EBITDA margin fell to 6.3 percent in the period from 7.3 percent a year ago.

In July, when Jeronimo Martins reported a first-half EBITDA margin drop to 5.6 percent from 6.2 percent a year earlier, it said it expected the EBITDA margin evolution for 2014 to be broadly in line with that performance.

The company has now changed that view. "The low visibility of how key external variables to our business, most notably deflation, will evolve makes it very difficult to commit to a specific margin target for the year".

Jeronimo Martins' shares had closed 1.25 percent lower before the results were announced, while the broader market in Lisbon fell 0.8 percent.

