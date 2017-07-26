Jeronimo Martins posts flat Q2 net profit

LISBON, July 26 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins posted on Wednesday an unchanged second quarter net profit from a year earlier, falling below expectations, but with sales growing strongly in key markets.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday it netted 95 million euros, the same as a year earlier. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 9.6 percent to 224 million euros, in line with expectations.

Jeronimo Martins, which is the largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest domestically, said overall sales rose 13.7 percent to 4.075 billion euros. Same-store sales increased 6.9 percent in the first half of the year.

The closely-watched EBITDA margin - a key measure of profitability - of Jeronimo Martins' Polish unit Biedronka rose to 7.1 percent from 7.0 percent a year earlier as same-store sales there rose 13.4 percent. The group's total EBITDA margin slipped to 5.4 percent from 5.6 percent. (Reporting By Axel Bugge)