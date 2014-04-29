LISBON, April 29 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins on Tuesday posted a 17 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, pressured by lower margins in its key market Poland even as sales rose.

Net profit fell to 62 million euros, while sales posted growth of 5.1 percent to 2.912 billion euros, the company that is the largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest at home in Portugal said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) slipped 5.1 percent to 158 million euros.

Analysts had forecast, on average, a net profit of 69 million euros and EBITDA of 161 million.

"Jeronimo Martins' results reflect a slower start to the year for Biedronka," chief executive Pedro Soares dos Santos said in a statement.

Jeronimo's Polish retailer Biedronka saw sales rise 5.9 percent to 1.953 billion euros. The number of customers to visit Biedronka shops also rose, by 1.5 percent, but like-for-like sales still fell 2.7 percent, partly due to Easter being later this year than in 2013.

Jeronimo Martins said in February it would keep betting on promotional price positioning this year to boost market share and sales even if it dented profitability.

It expected sales to grow at least at the same pace as last year's 10.7 percent, but said its EBITDA margin could be slightly below last year's 6.6 percent of sales due to price positioning in Poland and also the impact of the group's start-up costs in Colombia.

Bailed-out Portugal last year started to emerge form its worst recession since the 1970s, but is yet to post its first full year of growth.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Axel Bugge)