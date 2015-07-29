LISBON, July 29 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins posted a 2.6 percent rise in quarterly net profit from a year-ago to beat expectations as sales rose 10 percent driven by its key Polish division despite food deflation and tough price competition.

Second-quarter net profit at the company, which is the largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest domestically, rose to 85 million euros ($94 million), while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.7 percent to 197 million euros.

Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast, on average, a net profit of 82 million euros and EBITDA of 190 million.

Total net sales rose to 3.46 billion euros in the quarter, also exceeding expectations of 3.4 billion.

EBITDA margin - a measure of profitability - at the Polish unit Biedronka fell to 6.8 percent in the first six months of the year, 20 basis points lower than a year ago, but above 6.3 percent reported in the first quarter.

The company reiterated its previous guidance that the margin will not fall below 6.5 percent for the whole year.

"The solid performance in the first six months of the year reinforces our confidence that ... our banners will deliver on their targets. We confirm our full year guidance as previously disclosed for 2015," it said.

Same-store sales at Polish Biedronka which fell last year, rose 2.6 percent in the first half of 2015, while total Beidronka sales, including new stores jumped 11.7 percent to 4.5 billion euros. In Portugal, the company's Pingo Doce supermarket chain also delivered sales growth of 4.5 percent. ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)