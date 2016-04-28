LISBON, April 28 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins posted a slightly higher-than-expected 19 percent rise in quarterly net profit from a year-ago as sales increased almost 6 percent, driven by its key Polish division where profitability rose.

First-quarter net profit at the company, which is the largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest domestically, was 77.3 million euros, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose almost 11 percent to 183.4 million euros.

Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast, on average, a net profit of 75 million euros and EBITDA of 182 million.

Total net sales rose to 3.38 billion euros in the quarter, also slightly exceeding expectations of 3.33 billion.

EBITDA margin - a measure of profitability - at the Polish unit Biedronka rose 30 basis points from a year ago to 6.6 percent, Jeronimo Martins said, adding that it expected to reach its previously announced targets this year.

In a separate statement, the company said it had received an offer worth 285 million euros for its manufacturing and services subsidiary Monterroio from its key shareholder - Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos and was evaluating the offer. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)