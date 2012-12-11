LISBON Dec 11 Portugal's retailer Jeronimo Martins expects double-digit annual sales growth in 2013-15 led by its Polish operations, where it will invest 70 percent of 2.5 billion euros earmarked in capital expenditure, the company said on Tuesday.

It said in an Investor Day presentation of its strategic plan for the period that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a key measure of cash flow known as EBITDA - should grow "at least" at the same pace as sales.

The group said it plans to open at least 150 stores in Colombia - a new market for Jeronimo Martins it is about to enter next year - by the end of 2015. (Reporting By Patricia Rua, writing by Andrei Khalip)