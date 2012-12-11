UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LISBON Dec 11 Portugal's retailer Jeronimo Martins expects double-digit annual sales growth in 2013-15 led by its Polish operations, where it will invest 70 percent of 2.5 billion euros earmarked in capital expenditure, the company said on Tuesday.
It said in an Investor Day presentation of its strategic plan for the period that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a key measure of cash flow known as EBITDA - should grow "at least" at the same pace as sales.
The group said it plans to open at least 150 stores in Colombia - a new market for Jeronimo Martins it is about to enter next year - by the end of 2015. (Reporting By Patricia Rua, writing by Andrei Khalip)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources