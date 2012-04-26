* Q1 like-for-like sales in Portugal down 0.8 pct

By Andrei Khalip

LISBON, April 26 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins' is launching a price-cutting campaign at its main domestic supermarket chain Pingo Doce in an effort to lure shoppers hit by a steep recession and government austerity measures.

The group, whose difficulties at home contrast with strong trading in Poland where it generates almost two-thirds of sales, said Pingo Doce's like-for-like sales had fallen 0.8 percent excluding fuel costs in the first quarter and warned that government spending cuts were likely to further weaken consumption.

It said Pingo Doce - a mid-market chain with branches across Portugal and whose slogan is "It tastes good to pay so little" - had decided to lower prices to become more competitive but gave no further detail.

Portugal - where Martins is the second-biggest retailer - is taking painful austerity measures to slash its budget deficit under a 78 billion euro ($102.8 billion) EU/IMF bailout plan. The economy is expected to contract 3.3 percent this year after shrinking 1.6 percent last year.

"This strategic decision, starting in the second quarter, is expected to reverse the negative trend seen in the like-for-like growth in the first quarter but, for the year, the additional investment in the market may impact Pingo Doce's EBITDA margin," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It also said that due to the fact that Portuguese producers are having difficulties in obtaining access to financing, Pingo Doce will reduce its payment terms to suppliers to 10 days on average for 12 months starting in May.

It said the measure is estimated to have an impact on its working capital of between 80 million and 100 million euros.

TAD BELOW FORECAST

Jeronimo shares - which had spiked to a record 16.07 euros earlier this month on the back of its strong presence in fast-growing Poland - fell 1.8 percent in early trading to 14.55 euros, underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, off 0.7 percent.

The price-cutting promise came as Martins posted first- quarter net profit up 21 percent to 68.2 million euros ($89.9 million), slightly below an average forecast of 71 million in a Reuters poll.

The rise was driven by its Polish unit and the group, whose rivals include conglomerate Sonae with its Continente hypermarket chain, predicted a strong year despite the recession at home.

"Despite the difficulties in Portugal, we are confident that 2012 will be another good year for the group as a whole," Martins said. "We expect double-digit consolidated sales growth, at a constant exchange rate, and healthy growth in profitability."

Jeronimo Martins, which is Poland's largest food retail firm via its Biedronka discount chain, said total sales rose nearly 9 percent in the quarter from a year ago to 2.44 billion euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 6 percent to 152 million euros against a forecast million.

Sales in Poland, which account for 62 percent of all sales, soared 21 percent, and the company said it expects low-double digit growth in like-for-like revenue this year in Poland, where it also plans to open around 250 new stores. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)