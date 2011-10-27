LISBON Oct 27 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins on Thursday posted a 21 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit, largely in line with market
expectations, on strong sales growth at its Polish unit and
domestic sales resilient to an economic crisis.
Jeronimo Martins said it had also decided to expand its
international operations to a new country, choosing Colombia
after analysing various options. It did not provide more details
on that expansion.
Net profit rose to 112 million euros ($155 million) compared
with an average forecast of 109 million euros in a Reuters poll
of 12 analysts.
"Another quarter of strong performance, especially in
Poland, confirms positive prospects in terms of sales and
earnings growth in 2011," the company said in a statement.
Jeronimo Martins, which is the second-largest retailer in
Portugal and Poland's largest food retail firm via its Biedronka
discount chain, said total sales rose over 12 percent from a
year ago to around 2.57 billion euros.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) increased 13 percent to 216 million euros.
Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 212 million euros
and total sales of 2.55 billion euros.
The Polish unit makes up about 60 percent of the company's
sales.
Retail sales in Portugal rose 4.3 percent overall and
same-store sales edged up 1.4 percent, showing resilience to the
country's recession and sovereign debt crisis.
Portugal is taking painful austerity measures to slash its
budget deficit under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout plan. The
economy is expected to contract 1.9 percent this year and shrink
as much as 2.8 percent in 2012.
In the first nine months of the year, Jeronimo Martins'
total sales rose almost 16 percent to 7.32 billion euros,
bringing its net profit 32 percent higher to 256 million euros.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)