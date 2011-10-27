LISBON Oct 27 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins on Thursday posted a 21 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, largely in line with market expectations, on strong sales growth at its Polish unit and domestic sales resilient to an economic crisis.

Jeronimo Martins said it had also decided to expand its international operations to a new country, choosing Colombia after analysing various options. It did not provide more details on that expansion.

Net profit rose to 112 million euros ($155 million) compared with an average forecast of 109 million euros in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

"Another quarter of strong performance, especially in Poland, confirms positive prospects in terms of sales and earnings growth in 2011," the company said in a statement.

Jeronimo Martins, which is the second-largest retailer in Portugal and Poland's largest food retail firm via its Biedronka discount chain, said total sales rose over 12 percent from a year ago to around 2.57 billion euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 13 percent to 216 million euros. Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 212 million euros and total sales of 2.55 billion euros.

The Polish unit makes up about 60 percent of the company's sales.

Retail sales in Portugal rose 4.3 percent overall and same-store sales edged up 1.4 percent, showing resilience to the country's recession and sovereign debt crisis.

Portugal is taking painful austerity measures to slash its budget deficit under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout plan. The economy is expected to contract 1.9 percent this year and shrink as much as 2.8 percent in 2012.

In the first nine months of the year, Jeronimo Martins' total sales rose almost 16 percent to 7.32 billion euros, bringing its net profit 32 percent higher to 256 million euros.

($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)