LISBON, April 26 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins on Thursday posted a 21 percent increase in
first-quarter net profit on strong sales growth at its Polish
unit Biedronka, while sales at home also edged up despite a
steep economic recession.
Net profit rose to 68.2 million euros ($89.9 million),
coming in slightly below an average forecast of 71 million euros
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) increased 6 percent in the quarter to 152
million euros. Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 158
million euros.
Jeronimo Martins, which is the second-largest retailer in
Portugal and Poland's largest food retail firm via its Biedronka
discount chain, said total sales rose nearly 9 percent in the
quarter from a year ago to 2.44 billion euros.
While sales in Poland soared 21 percent, sales at Jeronimo's
main supermarket chain in Portugal, Pingo Doce rose 2.1 percent
thanks to seven new stores. Still, like-for-like sales ebbed 0.8
percent.
Portugal is taking painful austerity measures to slash its
budget deficit under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout plan. The
economy is expected to contract 3.3 percent this year after
shrinking 1.6 percent last year.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)