LISBON, July 25 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins on Wednesday posted a 4 percent drop in
second-quarter net profit, but said it remained hopeful to post
a strong set of results for the year despite an economic
slowdown in its key market Poland and a recession at home.
Net profit dropped to 84 million euros ($101.5 million),
coming in below an average forecast of 90 million euros in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
But Jeronimo Martins, which is the second-largest retailer
in Portugal and Poland's largest food retail firm via its
Biedronka discount chain, said total sales rose over 6 percent
in the quarter from a year ago to 2.67 billion euros, compared
to 2.69 billion euros expected by analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) edged up 1.5 percent in the quarter to 174
million euros. Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 177
million euros.
Portugal is taking painful austerity measures to slash its
budget deficit under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout plan. The
economy is expected to contract 3 percent this year after
shrinking 1.6 percent last year.
