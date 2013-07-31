LISBON, July 31 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins on Wednesday posted an 8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, in line with expectations, driven by a 14 percent sales increase in its key market Poland, while sales in recession-hit Portugal edged up.

Net profit rose to 90 million euros ($119 million), the company said in a statement.

Jeronimo Martins, which is the second-largest retailer in Portugal and Poland's largest food retail firm via its Biedronka discount chain, said total sales rose 10 percent in the quarter from a year ago to 2.87 billion euros, compared to 2.91 billion euros expected by analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 9 percent in the quarter to 183 million euros. Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 186 million euros. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)