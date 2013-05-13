LONDON May 13 A subsidiary of offshore oil and gas construction firm Heerema Group said on Monday it was selling a stake of up to 5 percent in Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins.

Asteck said it would sell up to 31.46 million shares in Jeronimo via an accelerated offering, reducing its 10 percent holding by half.

At Monday's closing share price of 17.87 euros, the sale would raise around 562 million euros ($729 million). The proceeds will be used to fund investments in Heerema's core business, it said.

Goldman Sachs is running the sale. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Clare Hutchison)