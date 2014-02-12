LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - The States of Jersey is set to return
to the international capital markets for the first time in 50
years in the next couple of months, taking advantage of historic
low rates to raise GBP250m for investment in the channel
island's social housing stock.
The UK crown dependency is in advanced discussions with
banks ahead of an upcoming bond issue, said a source with
knowledge of the discussions on Wednesday.
Jersey has tended to fund most of its capital investment out
of taxes, but in its 2014 budget, published in October last
year, treasury minister Philip Ozouf set out plans to tap the
markets.
"The only debt we are taking is wise debt taken at long term
historic lows for housing," he said following the announcement.
Despite being viewed as a haven for wealthy tax-avoiders,
Jersey's islanders have faced rising unemployment in recent
years as its economy shrinks.
When the UK moved to close a loophole in VAT rules for
online retailers in 2012, businesses such as Amazon and Play.com
closed warehouses on the island, putting thousands out of work.
In late November, Standard & Poor's gave the States of
Jersey a AA+ rating, after advice from law firm Ernst & Young.
That has paved the way for the independent bailiwick, which is
not part of the United Kingdom or European Union, to go ahead
with the bond issue, likely to be priced at a small premium to
UK rates.
Ozouf could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink; additional reporting by John
Geddie)