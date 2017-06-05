(Updates to add Boeing response in para 4)
By Tim Hepher and Aditi Shah
CANCUN, Mexico/NEW DELHI, June 5 Jet Airways Ltd
, India's biggest full service carrier by market share,
is in talks to buy 75 single aisle aircraft with an option to
purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on
Monday.
Jet Airways, part owned by Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, is
likely to consider placing an order for either Boeing's
737 MAX planes or aircraft from Airbus SE's A320neo
family, the sources said.
The airline continuously reviews the composition and
deployment of its fleet in response to demand trends as well as
other economic and market forces, Jet Airways said in an emailed
statement.
An Airbus spokesman said the company did not comment on
talks with customers that may or may not be happening. A Boeing
spokeswoman said the company is in constant communication with
the airlines in India about their current and future fleet needs
but does not discuss specific conversations publicly.
Jet Airways' expansion plans come at a time when other
airlines in India have hundreds of aircraft on order as they
look to tap into a market growing by 20 percent-plus a year
thanks to rising incomes and low cost fares.
Airlines including Interglobe Aviation's IndiGo,
SpiceJet and GoAir have a combined 880 aircraft on
order while AirAsia India said in February it planned to grow
its fleet to 20 aircraft by mid-2018 from eight planes.
Vistara, owned by India's Tata group and Singapore Airlines
, could order 50 narrow-body and 50 wide-body aircraft
this year, according to estimates by the Centre for Asia Pacific
Aviation (CAPA).
This would result in India's order book, dominated by
narrow-body aircraft, becoming the third-largest in the world
after the United States and China, according to CAPA.
India's domestic passenger numbers topped 100 million last
year, with most of the growth involving flights into and out of
the biggest cities.
Jet Airways reported a 67 percent slump in net profit for
the fiscal year that ended on March 31, hurt by higher aircraft
fuel expenses. (bit.ly/2rQJ2KF)
The Indian carrier has an existing order for 75 737 MAX
aircraft, which are scheduled for delivery between 2018 and 2023
and will mostly be used for replacement, according to CAPA.
