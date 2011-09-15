MUMBAI, Sept 15 India's Jet Airways Ltd , India's largest carrier by market share, said on Thursday it has formed an agreement with high speed train operator Thalys for a rail service between Brussels and Paris, Jet's first intermodal codeshare.

Under the codeshare, Jet Airways will place its marketing code on the Thalys-operated direct train service between the train station at Brussels Airport and Paris Nord, it said.

Jet, which offers six daily flights to India and North America from its European hub in Brussels, said the code share will apply for travel starting Oct 30.

"We look forward to extending partnership with Thalys to more European cities in the near future," Nikos Kardasiss Jet Airways CEO, said in a statement.

Jet international operations, which has seen load factors of more than 80 percent, currently account for about 57 percent of total sales.

The carrier had posted a much lower-than-expected June quarter net loss on better revenue and a one-time gain, but the carrier cautioned high fuel and intense competition hurt performance. .

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)