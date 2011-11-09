MUMBAI Nov 9 Jet Airways Ltd , India's
top private carrier, said on Wednesday it has no plans to cut
jobs in drive to save costs and instead look to non-payroll
areas to streamline operations.
On Wednesday, the Economic Times paper reported, citing
unnamed top executives, that Jet was considering cutting up to
10 percent of its workforce.
"In view of spiralling operational costs and increase in
fuel prices, Jet Airways is continually looking at several
non-payroll areas at cutting costs," the firm said in an e-mail
response to Reuters.
Jet, which will report quarterly results on Friday, said in
a statement that it sought to bring down costs through all
possible measures "but without bringing down its workforce."
Jet did not elaborate on the cost cutting initiatives, but
has in the past said it plans to sell and lease back aircraft as
well as cut interest costs by converting rupee loans into dollar
debt.
Despite domestic passenger traffic growing at close to 19
percent in the first eight months of the year, most Indian
carriers are loss-making and burdened with high debt incurred to
finance expensive aircraft acquisitions.
The Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) has forecast a
record $2.5-$3 billion loss for Indian airlines for the year
ending March 2012, with state-run Air India alone likely to
account for more than half of it.
Jet's rival Kingfisher Airlines , which has sought
lenders' help to ease its debt burden, on Tuesday said it has
cancelled or clubbed flights across some routes where demand has
been slow. .
Jet Airways shares, valued at $471.8 million, were trading
up 1.5 percent at 271.5 rupees in a choppy Mumbai market. The
stock has lost 65 percent of its value so far in 2011, compared
with a 14.3 percent fall in the larger index.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Harish Nambiar)