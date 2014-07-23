NEW DELHI, July 23 India's Jet Airways Ltd
said the country's No. 2 airline by market share will
look at selling planes and restructuring its debts as it tries
to find ways to end the losses that have plagued it for years.
"We are looking at a lot of consolidation (of our fleet),"
Jet's Chairman Naresh Goyal said at a press event in India's
capital on Wednesday. Goyal said the carrier is talking to its
bankers without giving details of the discussions.
Like all but one of India's major airlines, Jet is losing
money fast, beset by high costs, low fares and cut-throat
competition in its domestic market.
The airline, which has not reported an annual profit since
2007, set out a three-year restructuring plan in May centred on
cutting costs and boosting efficiency. As the carrier struggles
to turn around its fortunes, it also named Cramer Ball as its
fourth chief executive within the space of a year, pending
regulatory approvals.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)