MUMBAI Nov 11 Jet Airways (India) Ltd , India's top airline by market share, on Friday said it swung to a net loss, compared with a profit a year ago, hurt by rising fuel prices and a forex loss in the quarter.

For the quarter ended September, Jet Airways reported a net loss of 7.13 billion rupees for July-Sept, compared with 124 million rupees a year ago.

Total income rose to 32.93 billion rupees from 30.67 bilion.

"Tough pricing environment, lean season impact and high fuel prices impacted the results," the carrier said in a statement.

Earnings were also hit by an exceptional forex loss of $52.7 million due to depreciation of the rupee amounting.

Fuel prices went up by 41 percent on year, hitting profitability.

Despite placing huge orders worth $50 billion with Boeing and Airbus, India's airlines are struggling to make money.

Jet's rival Kingfisher Airlines has been forced to cancel scores of flights this week to cut losses as it does not have money to fly full capacity. State-run Air India is operating on government life support.

In the scenario, Jet Airways has managed to ensure it remains competitive through stringent cost control, strategic code shares that offer greater connectivity via a wider network, route rationalization and fiscal prudence, Jet Airways said.

"All of these non-payroll initiatives will augment well for the airlines performance in second half of current fiscal".

The airline will be doing a sale and lease back of some of its aircraft to repay existing high cost working capital loans.

The airline also said it was exploring options to raise finances to meet various short term and long term obligations including financial support to its unit, JetLite. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Harish Nambiar)