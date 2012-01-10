MUMBAI Jan 10 India's Jet Airways Ltd , responding to a report by the federal aviation regulator that called into question the safety practises of the country's airlines, said on Tuesday it was in compliance with all global and domestic aviation safety norms.

In a financial audit in December, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) raised concerns about the safety practises being followed by almost all Indian carriers, including Jet, the country's biggest airline by market share.

The regulator's report highlighted a backlog in training of Jet's pilots and cabin crew and noted an "acute shortage of operating personnel" in the group's budget airline, JetLite.

"With reference to the recently concluded financial audit carried out by the DGCA, both Jet Airways and JetLite have duly submitted 'action taken reports' in line with industry practice," Jet said in a statement.

"As such Jet Airways and JetLite are in compliance with all regulatory requirements to ensure safe operation."

The DGCA report said financial problems in India's cutthroat airline industry had exposed potential safety issues, and it demanded that airlines take steps to ensure that their operations remained safe.

The report said Kingfisher Airlines and Air India Express, the budget carrier of state-run Air India, were in "major financial distress".

The DGCA also said there was a need to review the fleet expansion plans of budget airline IndiGo in view of the serious nature of the report's findings on IndiGo's safety procedures.

Unlisted IndiGo placed an order for 180 Airbus planes worth $16 billion last year. It plans to add 12 aircraft to its current fleet of 48 aircraft within a year.

Shares of Jet Airways, valued at $304 million, closed up 2.72 percent at 190.50 in a firm Mumbai market.

Kingfisher closed up 7.14 percent after the government said it had paid 200 million rupees ($3.8 million) in outstanding service taxes due for December, including arrears.

Shares of SpiceJet, India's other listed airline, closed up 4.9 percent at 18.25 rupees.

