Aug 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks to
buy online retailer Jet.com, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
It was not clear how much Wal-Mart would pay, but Jet.com
could be worth as much as $3 billion, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/2b2FbPz)
Marc Lore launched Jet.com in July last year, promising big
discounts in exchange for members placing large orders and
paying an annual fee.
Jet.com, considered a close competitor to Amazon.com Inc
and Wal-Mart, was not available for comment.
Lore in 2010 sold his diapers-to-soap e-commerce firm Quidsi
to Amazon for $540 million.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)