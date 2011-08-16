MOVES-MUFG Securities names Anne Gebuhrer executive director of EMEA
Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
TOKYO Aug 16 Qantas Airways Ltd unit Jetstar Airways CEO Bruce Buchanan said on Tuesday that fares on a new Japanese carrier it plans to set up with Japan Airlines and Mitsubishi Corp will be 40 percent cheaper than existing fares.
Australia's Qantas plans to set up two new airlines, under its restructuring plan: a premium Asian airline and a Japanese budget carrier. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Disney CEO Robert Iger may extend tenure again- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kEpSUG
LONDON, Feb 6 Emerging equities rose to five-month highs on Monday after solid Chinese services sector data and disappointing U.S. wage growth that raised hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not hike rates as quickly as previously feared.