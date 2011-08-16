TOKYO Aug 16 Qantas Airways Ltd unit Jetstar Airways CEO Bruce Buchanan said on Tuesday that fares on a new Japanese carrier it plans to set up with Japan Airlines and Mitsubishi Corp will be 40 percent cheaper than existing fares.

Australia's Qantas plans to set up two new airlines, under its restructuring plan: a premium Asian airline and a Japanese budget carrier. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)