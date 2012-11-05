NEW DELHI Nov 5 Jet Airways, the top Indian carrier by passengers carried, will increase capacity starting April next year as new planes get inducted, Sudheer Raghavan, chief commercial officer, told a conference call on Monday.

On Friday, Jet beat estimates with an 86 percent cut in its second-quarter losses thanks to a jump in operating income, sending its shares higher for two consecutive sessions. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Jijo Jacob)