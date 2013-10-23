NEW DELHI Oct 23 India's Jet Airways, in which Abu Dhabi's Etihad is buying a stake, reported its worst quarterly loss on record as carriers in Asia's third-biggest economy battle high fuel costs and taxes.

Mumbai-based Jet, India's second-biggest carrier by domestic market share, reported a net loss of 8.91 billion rupees ($145 million) for the fiscal second quarter to Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of 997 million rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Jet has won the Indian federal cabinet's approvals to sell a 24 percent stake to Etihad for about $334 million, but is yet to complete the deal as it awaits other approvals. ($1 = 61.6600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Anupama Dwivedi)