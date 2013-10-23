* Q2 net loss of 8.91 bln rupees, hit by fuel costs, FX
* Awaits regulatory approvals for $334 mln Etihad deal
* High costs, competition to weigh on Indian airlines
(Adds Etihad declined comment)
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, Oct 23 India's Jet Airways
reported its worst quarterly loss on record, squeezed by high
fuel costs and a weaker local currency, as it awaits funds from
the agreed sale of a stake to Abu Dhabi's Etihad.
Jet, which has lost money in the past six years, said on
Wednesday it was awaiting approvals from some regulators for the
Etihad deal, without specifying. The agreement, struck to help
Jet break out of a pattern of losses in India's airline
business, won the Indian cabinet's approval earlier this month.
An Etihad spokesman declined to comment, when asked if Jet's
record quarterly loss would have any impact on the deal.
An economic slowdown meant lower yields, a gauge of the
average fare paid per kilometre flown, Mumbai-based Jet said in
a statement.
A fall in the value of India's rupee currency, the high cost
of fuel and an increase in fees at some airports also led to the
loss, it added.
The net loss for Jet, India's second-biggest carrier by
domestic market share, was 8.91 billion rupees ($145 million)
for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of
997 million rupees a year earlier.
The loss is the biggest ever for Jet, the first of India's
airlines to publish earnings for the quarter, according to data
compiled by Thomson Reuters from company filings. It reported a
net loss of 7.1 billion rupees in the September quarter of 2011.
Despite the sector's current problems, deep-pocketed foreign
players such as Singapore Airlines, AirAsia Bhd
and Etihad have been lured to the country by
longer-term growth prospects. The Indian government expects
passenger air traffic to almost triple during the current
decade.
Etihad's $334 million deal for a 24 percent stake in Jet is
the first investment by a foreign carrier in an Indian airline
since the country last year changed rules to help channel
capital into a sector.
But high costs of jet fuel and aggressive pricing as
competition increases will likely hurt airlines' finances in the
coming quarters, analysts say. Jet paid 8 percent more for fuel
from a year earlier, it said.
Income from operations rose marginally to 37.88 billion
rupees in the quarter ended September from 37.55 billion rupees
a year earlier, Jet said, while expenses jumped nearly a fifth
to 48.51 billion rupees. Some of its aircraft sat idle,
accounting for 1.2 billion rupees in losses.
WORST PERFORMERS
All players in India's five-player airlines market are
losing money with the exception of unlisted IndiGo, the biggest
Indian carrier by local market share.
Kingfisher Airlines, once the No. 2 carrier, has
not flown in a year for want of cash. India's three listed
airlines stocks - Jet, Kingfisher and SpiceJet - are
the worst performers this year among 85 global airline stocks
studied by Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Shares in Jet Airways are down about 38 percent this year,
valuing the company at about $488 million. By comparison, the
broader market is up 4.6 percent.
(Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in Bangalore and Praveen
Menon in Dubai; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Mark Potter)