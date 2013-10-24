* Q2 net loss of 8.91 bln rupees, hit by fuel costs, FX
* Awaits antitrust watchdog approvals for $334 mln Etihad
deal
* High costs, competition to weigh on Indian airlines
* Jet shares fall to 7-wk low before recovering
(Adds Jet CFO comments on Etihad deal, shares)
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, Oct 24 Jet Airways expects
to conclude a $334 million stake sale to Abu Dhabi's Etihad by
the year-end, the Indian airline said, one day after posting a
record quarterly loss.
Jet, which has lost money in the past six years, is awaiting
approvals from the Indian antitrust regulator for the deal and
is on course to complete the transaction during this quarter,
Chief Financial Officer Ravishankar Gopalakrishnan said.
An Etihad spokesman declined to comment, after Jet's
earnings announcement on Wednesday, on whether Jet's quarterly
loss would have any impact on the deal. The stake sale, cleared
by India's cabinet this month, is meant to help Jet break out of
a pattern of losses in the domestic airline business.
The net loss widened to 8.91 billion rupees ($145 million)
in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 997 million rupees a
year earlier.
An economic slowdown also meant lower yields, a gauge of the
average fare paid per kilometre flown, Jet said on Wednesday.
A fall in the value of India's rupee currency, the high cost
of fuel and an increase in fees at some airports also led to the
loss, said India's second-biggest carrier by domestic market
share.
The loss in the fiscal second quarter is the biggest ever
for Jet, the first of India's airlines to publish earnings for
the quarter, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters from
company filings. It reported a net loss of 7.1 billion rupees in
the September quarter of 2011.
Despite the sector's current problems, deep-pocketed foreign
players such as Singapore Airlines, AirAsia Bhd
and Etihad have been lured to the country by
longer-term growth prospects.
The Indian government expects passenger air traffic to
almost triple during the current decade.
SYNERGY
Etihad's $334 million deal for a 24 percent stake in Jet is
the first investment by a foreign carrier in an Indian airline
since the country last year changed rules to help channel
capital into a sector.
"The synergy between the two airlines in terms of commercial
cooperation and the kind of cost synergies that we will achieve
will be significantly increasing the profitability for the
airlines in the coming quarters," Jet's Gopalakrishnan said.
Jet shares fell as much as 6.4 percent in Mumbai trading on
Thursday to their lowest level in about seven weeks, before
paring losses to trade about 2 percent down by 0911 GMT.
High costs of jet fuel and aggressive pricing as competition
increases will likely hurt airlines' finances in the coming
quarters, analysts say. Jet paid 8 percent more for fuel from a
year earlier, it said.
Income from operations rose marginally to 37.88 billion
rupees in the quarter ended September from 37.55 billion rupees
a year earlier, Jet said, while expenses jumped nearly a fifth
to 48.51 billion rupees.
Some of its aircraft sat idle, accounting for 1.2 billion
rupees in losses.
All players in India's five-player airlines market are
losing money with the exception of unlisted IndiGo, the biggest
Indian carrier by local market share.
Kingfisher Airlines, once the No. 2 carrier, has
not flown in a year for want of cash. India's three listed
airlines stocks - Jet, Kingfisher and SpiceJet - are
the worst performers this year among 85 global airline stocks
studied by Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Etihad is investing another $150 million in Jet's frequent
flyer programme and has spent $70 million to buy Jet's three
pairs of Heathrow slots through a sale and leaseback agreement,
as part of the deal, which was first agreed in April.
Etihad will also support Jet with up to $150 million of
foreign currency loans. The Indian carrier's debt at the end of
September was about $1.9 billion.
(Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in Bangalore and Praveen
Menon in Dubai; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Mark Potter and Ryan
Woo)