Boeing to open first European factory, to invest 20 mln pounds
Feb 24 Boeing Co said it would invest 20 million pounds ($24.98 million) to open its first production facility in Europe to make components for certain aircraft.
NEW DELHI, March 12 Top Indian carrier Jet Airways said the country's tax authority has not frozen the airline's bank accounts, contrary to media reports, and the company still plans to pay its January tax dues of 350 million rupees ($7.02 million) on Monday.
Jet Airways spokeswoman Srirupa Sen clarified the service tax department has asked the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to deposit a part of the airline's collections from its settlement systems directly to the government.
"The service tax department has been in touch with IATA with regards to having their proceeds remitted when the collections are remitted to Jet Airways," the airline said in a statement. ($1 = 49.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)
BERLIN, Feb 24 All A400M military transport plane engines affected by an order from European safety regulators have been inspected and no further cracks were found in their combustion chambers, a spokesman for manufacturer Airbus said on Friday.